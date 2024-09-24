Killphonic Strikes An Equity Partnership With Stilwell Creative Capital

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Killphonic, the Los Angeles-based music publisher and neighboring rights company, announced it has secured a partnership with New York-based Stilwell Creative Capital who will provide Killphonic with an infusion of capital and take an equity stake in the company.

The new infusion $3 million of capital will support the expansion of services for Killhponic’s roster of artists, songwriters, labels, and publishers with a focus on increasing collections and licensing opportunities for the growing catalog of rights the fund has acquired.

The partnership was orchestrated by Amanda Schupf of MAX Music Management and Consulting, who helped to connected the two companies and provided advice throughout the negotiations and as part of the partnership agremeent, Schupf will join the Advisory Boards of both Killphonic and Stilwell Capital.

Killhponic’s roster includes badbadhats, Smashing Pumpkins, CloudKid, Neoni, Trails, Updog, and After The Burial, among others.

“Throughout this process, we were incredibly impressed by the Killphonic leadership team’s innovative approach to right management and the depth of their industry knowledge. In the near term, we feel that Killphonic will be an invaluable partner in monetizing the songs in our catalog. In the long-term, we are excited about Killphonic’s potential to build the music industry’s preeminent rights management business,” stated Stilwell CEO, Brian Baum.

“When we went seeking investment, we thought that as a modern music company, we would have to compromise something fairly large for the greater good of our artists and songwriters. We can’t believe that we found everything we wanted in Stilwell Creative Capital. CEO Brian Baum is a distinguished financial veteran with an equally top-tier passion for music. In my 25+ years in music, I haven’t met anyone with a stronger love for the art of music. There isn’t a partner other than Stilwell that we could imagine sharing the value and dedication to the art and its artists like we do,” added Killphonic CEO Caleb Shreve.