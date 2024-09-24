Ontario’s Budweiser Gardens To Be Renamed As The Canada Life Place Arena

LONDON, ONTARIO (CelebrityAccess) — Oak View Group announced that the City Council of London has signed off on plans to rename the arena currently known as Budweiser Gardens Arena as the Canada Life Place Arena as part of a sponsorship deal with The Canada Life Assurance Company.

According to the arena’s manager, OVG, the ten-year sponsorship deal will officially go into effect at the 10,000-capacity arena on October 11th.

“Canada Life Place will remain the heart of unforgettable experiences for sports, entertainment, and community events,” said Kelly Austin, General Manager, Oak View Group. “We are thrilled about this partnership with Canada Life, a trusted community partner in London. Together, we will continue to bring world-class entertainment and sporting events to Southwestern Ontario.”

“Canada Life Place is more than a name – it signals our commitment to this community, to our shared growth, and shared success,” said Fabrice Morin, President and Chief Operating Officer, Canada Life. “For 150 years, London has been our home and we’re proud of our roots. This new arena agreement means a lot to our team, including the 3,500 Canada Life employees who call London home.”

Since its debut in 2002, the arena has hosted more than 2,800 events, attended by more than 13 million guests. The arena currently serves as home ice for the hocket teams, The London Knights and the London Lightning, and hosted events such as the 2005 and 2014 Memorial Cups, the 2013 World Figure Skating Championships, and the 2019 JUNO Awards along with concerts and shows.

“The arena has been central to London’s cultural and sporting life for over two decades,” said London Mayor Josh Morgan. “This rebranding to Canada Life Place reinforces the arena’s landmark role in bringing people together and driving London’s economic growth. I’m excited to see what this new chapter will bring.”

“Since opening its doors in 2002, this arena has firmly established London as a global entertainment and sports hub by attracting thousands of visitors and supporting local businesses with each event,” said Peter Luukko, Co-Chair, Oak View Group. “As this iconic venue enters this exciting new phase, our partnership with Canada Life highlights our shared commitment to making a lasting impact on this community.”

This deal was negotiated by the OVG Canada Global Partnerships team on behalf of the venue, as well as Canada Life and OVG will continue in its management role at the arena after the rename goes into effect.