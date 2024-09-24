Toyota Town Center Seeks To Recover $250,000 After Falling Victim To A Fake Concert Booking Scam

WENATCHEE, Washington (CelebrityAccess) — The Town Toyota Center (TTC) is currently working with its longtime booking agency, Harmony Artists, to recover $250,000 paid to an individual who allegedly impersonated an agent representing the band Imagine Dragons.

According to the TTC, the arena’s longtime booking agency, Harmony Artists, introduced them to a man identified as James Whitting of Wasserman Music, Imagine Dragon’s talent agency.

The TTC contracted with the individual to bring the Imagine Dragons to Wenatchee and wired a deposit of $250,000 on August 23rd.

Three weeks later, the TTC discovered that the individual claiming to be James Whitting was allegedly an impersonator and the arena’s team is currently working with Harmony Artists to recover the stolen funds.

According to the TTC, they pursued the booking in a way that was consistent with its prior business practices, but said those practices are now undergoing a full review in light of the alleged fraud.

Harmony Artists did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement shared on social media, a rep for the TTC said: “We are fully aware of the gravity of the recent events that were determined to be concert fraud, and that as the community’s building these events need to be addressed and reviewed. This is not an issue that we are taking lightly, and we are not only working to recover funds- but also analyzing what actions and precautions can be taken on our end to hopefully prevent this from happening again in the future. “