Scott Barkham Joins ATC Management

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — CelebrityAccess has learned that veteran talent manager Scott Barkham has joined ATC Management as a manager and partner.

Barkham’s resume includes past senior roles at Iconique Music Group and Notational where he oversaw bookings for BET’s Master of the Mix DJ competition series.

He also spent almost two decades as the founder and principle at Barkham Creative LLC, providing consultation services for recording artists, actors and television hosts.

At ATC, his roster includes Gareth Donkin, Hiatus Kaiyote, Karriem Riggins, Nai Palm, and Rich Medina.