TikTok Music To Shutter In November

(CelebrityAccess) — On Tuesday, the short-form video service TikTok announced that its prescription music platform, TikTok Music, will be shut down.

“We are sorry to inform you that TikTok Music will be closing on 28 November 2024,” the company announced.

The music streamer, owned by TikTok’s parent, ByteDance, first launched in Brazil and Indonesia in 2023.

The platform later expanded to Australia, Singapore, and Mexico with a music catalog that included reportoire from Sony and Warner Music Group.

However, the platform appeared to be controversial with some major label partners and UMG announced it was pulling music from UMG artists from the platform amid contract negotiations.

A deal with UMG was reached in May.