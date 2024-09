This week, Jonathan speaks with the legendary guitarist Jorma Kaukonen. Jorma is known for his work with the Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna. He talks about his upbringing, longevity in music, and his relationship with Jack Cassady.

