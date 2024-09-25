Andi Brooks Named Director Of Streaming For The Valory Music Co.

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Big Machine Label Group has named Andi Brooks as the new Director of Streaming for The Valory Music Co. (VMC). Brooks transitions into this role after serving as Director of Southwest Promotion and Marketing at Nashville Harbor Records and Entertainment, formerly BMLG Records.

George Briner, President of VMC, expressed his enthusiasm for the hire, saying, “Her enthusiasm and passion for music, along with her desire and drive to be the best in the streaming world, makes her a great addition.”

Brooks joined Big Machine Label Group in 2019 after working as a morning show co-host, afternoon personality, and Promotions Assistant at Mid-West Family Country WWQM (Q106) in Madison, WI. Brooks said, “I started this journey in radio promotion five years ago… I’m beyond excited for this next chapter in my career and ready to hit the ground running with the wonderful team and artists at VMC and work alongside our DSP Partners!”

Brooks will report directly to Briner and Ashley Sidoti, SVP of Digital and Promotion. The Valory Music Co. boasts a talented roster, including Thomas Rhett, Brantley Gilbert, Aaron Lewis, Sheryl Crow, and rising star Conner Smith.