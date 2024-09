NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Country music artist and The Voice alum Mary Sarah is set to release her most personal project: a brand-new limited podcast series, Baby Mama. Inspired by the vulnerability and emotional depth of her recent single, also titled Baby Mama, the podcast will explore the highs and lows of motherhood through candid conversations with fellow moms. The first episode of the limited series was released everywhere on September 23, with special guest Macy Nicole Walker.

“I’ve always known that my song ‘Baby Mama’ was much bigger than myself,” says Sarah. “When the idea of a podcast came up, it felt like the perfect way to give voice to the shared experiences of so many women. I love having the opportunity to shine a light on others.”

The Baby Mama podcast will feature a diverse lineup of guests, including musicians, family members, and friends, who will share their stories of becoming moms and the unique challenges they’ve faced along the way. Each episode will offer an honest and heartfelt look at motherhood, with topics ranging from the joy of welcoming a child to the difficulties of balancing personal and professional life with memorable conversations from RaeLynn, Kasey Tyndall, Macy Nicole Walker, Haley Montgomery from Family Alliance In Music, and special discussions from people in Mary Sarah’s life.

Baby Mama Podcast Release Schedule and Guests

September 30th: Kasey Tyndall

October 7th: Haley Montgomery from Family Alliance In Music

from Family Alliance In Music October 14th: Mitch Clark ( Mary Sarah’s Partner ) & Mary Sarah’s Mom, Patricia

( ) & Mary Sarah’s Mom, October 21st: Raelynn

October 28th: “Baby Mama” Songwriters Blake Bolinger, Jesse Lee, and Nate Kenyon

With each guest, Sarah brings warmth, authenticity, and humor, making the conversations as relatable as they are insightful. Reflecting on the podcast’s taping, Sarah says, “It’s hard to narrow down my favorite memories because every moment has been magical. We’ve had laughs and tears, and I’ve realized I’m not alone in many of those first-time feelings as a mom. I’ve even made lifelong friends through this journey.”