Merlin Engage Mentorship Program Completes Its Second Successful Year

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Independent digital music licensing company Merlin announced the successful completion of Merlin Engage, a mentorship program dedicated to fostering the next generation of female leaders in the independent recorded music sector.

Merlin Engage matches executive-level mentors with rising talent, creating a unique teaching environment for participants to develop relevant personal skillsets paired with hands-on experience.

For 2024, the program expanded to 30 participants, added seasoned facilitator, Miriam Meima, and offered additional additional workshops in managing up, a speaking workshop also offered to program alumni, and other workshops in soft skills.

“Think of Merlin Engage program as an exciting backstage pass — except it’s a pass to invaluable insights into the music industry, to knowledge, to personal growth, and to making connections with brilliant minds from all over the world,” said Julie Boursier, Head of Trademarketing at Alter-K and Merlin Engage mentee. “This experience gave me tools and confidence to find my path in the industry.”

Mentors for 2024 included Ali Schlueter (Reservoir), Anne Jenniskens (Paradise Worldwide), Dawn Dobson (Ninja Tune), Dorothee Imhoff (FUGA), Eniko Gallasz (WMMusicDistribution), Golda Bitterli (Revelator), Janette Berrios (Symphonic), Jason Peterson (GoDigital), Jennifer Newman Sharpe (Exceleration), Katie Alberts (Reach Records), Louis Posen (Hopeless Records), Megan Jasper (Sub Pop), Natalie Carlson (Zebralution), Rachel Buswell (Domino), and Yvette Jones (Redeye Worldwide).

“Being a mentor through the Merlin Engage program has been a mutually enriching experience,” said Golda Bitterli, VP of Sales at Revelator and Merlin Engage mentor. “While guiding a young professional on her journey, I’ve equally gained fresh perspectives, sharpened my leadership skills, and discovered the immense value of learning and growing alongside her.”

This year’s mentees included Alejandra Muchelac (Puro Digital), Beate Hilbert (recordjet), Goldie Harris (UnitedMasters), Hayley Halsey (Revival Recordings), Jennifer Schellenberg (!K7), Julie Boursier (Alter-K), Kirsten Bennett (Identity Music), Larissa Woss (Exceleration Music), Marina Baranik (Redeye Worldwide), Raven Lockwood (Curb Recordings), Rebecka Sjöström (Playground Music), Rue Wildeman (CD Baby), Tabitha Neudorf (Monstercat), Tania Predovic (Downtown Artist & Label Services), and Verity Mayes (AmpSuite).

“We are excited to celebrate and reflect on another successful year of Merlin Engage,” said Jeremy Sirota, CEO of Merlin. “It is incredibly rewarding to provide a platform that empowers the women in our industry. Over the course of the program, we’ve already witnessed a number of success stories from this year’s mentees. We look forward to watching their continued growth as they apply these experiences throughout their careers.”