Queens Of The Stone Age Reschedule U.S. Shows

(CelebrityAccess) — The Queens of the Stone Age announced the details of their rescheduled North American tour, making up the lion’s share of shows canceled in August after the band’s frontman Josh Homme had a health emergency.

QOTSA announced in August the cancellation of all remaining shows for 2024 as Homme returned to the U.S. to undergo “emergency surgery” for an undsiclosed medical condition.

“Josh has been given no choice but to prioritize his health and to receive essential medical care throughout the remainder of the year,” QOTSA announced in August. “Josh and the QOTSA family are so thankful for your support and the time we were able to spend together over the last year. Hope to see you all again in 2025.”

At the time, the cancellation impacted dates in both Europe and the U.S.

Now, some of those dates have come back to life and the band will hit stages in North America in June, starting with a pair of shows at MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston on June 10 and 11.

Additional rescheduled shows include The Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinnati on June 18th; Breese Stevens Field in Madison, Wisconsin, on June 20th; and Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago on June 21st.