The Lumineers Detail European And UK Tour Plans

VIENNA, Austria (CelebrityAccess) — Indie folk icons The Lumineers announced plans for a tour of Europe and the UK with dates set to kick off in early 2025.
The tour is scheduled to officially get underway with a performance at Vienna’s Stadthalle on April 25th with additional shows planned across Europe before wrapping at Adidas Arena in Paris on May 20.
The Lumineers then head across the Channel for a run in the UK, starting May 22nd at Cardiff’s Utilita Arena and concluding at St. Anne’s Park in Dublin on May 31st.
The tour will be supported by the Cincinnati-based singer-songwriter Michael Marcagi, the artist behind hits such as 2024’s “Scared to Start.”
The Lumineers will be touring in support of their forthcoming fifth studio album, which is set for release in early 2025 via Dualtone.
Additionally, on Friday, September 27, The Lumineers will are slated to their first-ever live album, Live From Wrigley Field. Available digitally and as a 3LP vinyl set via Dualtone in the U.S. & Canada and Decca internationally.
“Being a musician, it’s an interesting occupation—you’re sort of delusion just by your own trade. I remember our first album came out and we were dreaming big. We hoped for big, big things. This was 10 years ago now. And we were playing a place in a Chicago it was called Subterranean. I don’t think any of you were there though… We got paid $9, but we kept dreaming, We kept dreaming, we kept dreaming. I don’t think we had the nerve to dream this BIG, to play Wrigley f$ckin Field—to a full house.” — Wesley Schultz during intro of “Flowers in Your Hair.”
World Tour Dates
(Michael Marcagi will open)
APRIL
23 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
24 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
26 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
27 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum
30 – Bilbao, Spain – Bilbao Arena
MAY
2 – Lisbon, Portugal – MEO Arena
3 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink
6 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Rockhal
8 – Berlin, Germany – Velodrom
9 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
11 – Oslo, Norway – Oslo Spektrum
14 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
15 – Cologne, Germany – LANXESS Arena
17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
19 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National
20 – Paris, France – Adidas Arena
22 – Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena
24 – London, UK – The O2
25 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
28 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
29 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
31 – Dublin, Ireland – St. Anne’s Park