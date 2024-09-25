The Lumineers Detail European And UK Tour Plans

VIENNA, Austria (CelebrityAccess) — Indie folk icons The Lumineers announced plans for a tour of Europe and the UK with dates set to kick off in early 2025.

The tour is scheduled to officially get underway with a performance at Vienna’s Stadthalle on April 25th with additional shows planned across Europe before wrapping at Adidas Arena in Paris on May 20.

The Lumineers then head across the Channel for a run in the UK, starting May 22nd at Cardiff’s Utilita Arena and concluding at St. Anne’s Park in Dublin on May 31st.

The tour will be supported by the Cincinnati-based singer-songwriter Michael Marcagi, the artist behind hits such as 2024’s “Scared to Start.”

The Lumineers will be touring in support of their forthcoming fifth studio album, which is set for release in early 2025 via Dualtone.

Additionally, on Friday, September 27, The Lumineers will are slated to their first-ever live album, Live From Wrigley Field. Available digitally and as a 3LP vinyl set via Dualtone in the U.S. & Canada and Decca internationally.

“Being a musician, it’s an interesting occupation—you’re sort of delusion just by your own trade. I remember our first album came out and we were dreaming big. We hoped for big, big things. This was 10 years ago now. And we were playing a place in a Chicago it was called Subterranean. I don’t think any of you were there though… We got paid $9, but we kept dreaming, We kept dreaming, we kept dreaming. I don’t think we had the nerve to dream this BIG, to play Wrigley f$ckin Field—to a full house.” — Wesley Schultz during intro of “Flowers in Your Hair.”

World Tour Dates

(Michael Marcagi will open)

APRIL

23 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

24 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

26 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

27 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

30 – Bilbao, Spain – Bilbao Arena

MAY

2 – Lisbon, Portugal – MEO Arena

3 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink

6 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Rockhal

8 – Berlin, Germany – Velodrom

9 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

11 – Oslo, Norway – Oslo Spektrum

14 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

15 – Cologne, Germany – LANXESS Arena

17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

19 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

20 – Paris, France – Adidas Arena

22 – Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena

24 – London, UK – The O2

25 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

28 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

29 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

31 – Dublin, Ireland – St. Anne’s Park