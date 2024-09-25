Songwriter & Producer Rocco Valdes Renews With Prescription Songs

MIAMI & LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Independent music publisher Prescription Songs, announced the extension of its current deal with the Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer Rocco Valdes, better known in the business as Rocco Did It Again!

“Extending my deal with Prescription Songs is a testament to how amazing this team is,” says Rocco. “I’m super excited for what’s next! A huge thank you to Luke, Rhea and Shari for their continued belief in me and my music.”

Valdes, who is based in Miami and Los Angeles, is credited for hits such as Lil Durk’s “All My Life (feat J.Cole) which claimed the Grammy for Best Melodic Rap Performance earlier this year.

His credits also include “Stand by Me (feat. Morgan Wallen),” Katy Perry’s “I’m His, He’s Mine” (ft. Doechii) and “Lifetimes” off her new album 143, and “Best Friend” by Saweetie feat. Doja Cat, among others.

“We are thrilled to continue our work with Rocco here at Prescription Songs,” shares Dr. Luke. “I have worked closely with him for years now and have been privileged enough to watch him grow into such a powerhouse writer and producer.”