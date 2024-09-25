Joel Bachkoff Named Senior Vice President Of Comedy At Outback Presents

Nashville, Tenn. (CelebrityAccess) — Independent concert and festival promoter Outback Presents announced the hire of Joel Bachkoff, who has been appointed as the company’s Senior Vice President of Comedy.

Bachkoff’s career in comedy spans more than two decades, starting at the club level as an assistant manager before moving on to own and manage multiple clubs, music venues, and restaurants in Arizona, Florida, and California.

In his new role at Outback, he will focus on expanding the company’s comedy business and developing and maintaining long-lasting relationships with venues and performers.

“Joel and I have worked together for over 20 years,” says Outback Presents co-CEO Brian Dorfman. “I couldn’t be more excited to have him join Outback’s booking department in this new capacity.”

“I’m thankful to be able to work with Brian and Joel who have dedicated their careers to comedy,” he says. “I look forward to working with Joel daily on our comedy business,” added Outback Presents co-CEO Michael Smardak.