Feid Signs With CAA

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Latin music superstar Feid has signed with CAA for representation.

With a catalog of hits that includes five Top 10 tracks such as “Classy 101” his collab with Miko, and “Luna” with ATL Jacob, Fied is one of the most recgonized artists in modern Latin music.

His recordings generate more than 44 million streams a month on Spotify and has accumulated an impressive 23.6 billion aggregate streams,

He recently completed the North American leg of his 2024 world tour, and has now set his sites on Latin America, where he is performing at stadiums across the region.

Feid is managed by Luis Villamizar.