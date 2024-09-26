Foo Fighters Drop Out Of The Soundside Festival At The Last Minute

BRIDGEPORT, CT (CelebrityAccess) — With just a couple of days before the festival gates are due to open, the Foo Fighters announced they have canceled their appearance at this weekend’s Soundside Music Festival in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

“Foo Fighters will no longer be appearing at this weekend’s Soundside Music Festival,” the band shared through their social media channels on Thursday. “Please check the festival website for more information.”

While the Foo Fighters did not provide a reason for the cancelled performance, a statement from the festival appeared to indicate that it was the band’s decision to drop out of the event.

“Unfortunately, Foo Fighters have announced they’re no longer performing this weekend,” festival organizers announced on Thursday.

The performance would have been the first for the Foo Fighters since the revelation that frontman Dave Grohl had fathered a child with someone other than his wife.

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and children, and I am doing everything i can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness,” Grohl announced on his social media earlier this month.

Following the departure of the Foo Fighters, organizers for the Soundside Festival announced that both Jack White and Greta Van Fleet have stepped into the lineup and both are scheduled to perform on Saturday.

The Foo Fighters are the second headliner that the festival has lost in the last month. In August, Queens of the Stone Age announced they were dropping out of the event while Josh Homme sought treatment for a medical emergency.

“Josh (Homme — lead singer) has been given no choice but to prioritize his health and to receive essential medical care through the remainder of the year,” the band shared on Facebook in August. “Josh and the QOTSA family are so thankful for your support and time we were able to spend together over the last year. Hope to see you all again in 2025.”