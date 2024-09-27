Live Nation’s Brian O’Connell And Garth Brooks Help ACM LIfting Lives To Raise More Than $200,000 At The 17th Academy of Country Music Honors

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — ACM Lifting Lives, the Academy of Country Music’s philanthropic partner, helped to raise more than $220,000 mark during the 17th Academy of Country Music Honors, held in Nashville at the historic Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday night.

Highlights from the gala event, which highlighted the organization’s mission alongside other charitable efforts within the Country Music community, included Storme Warren hosting a live auction of two Gibson guitars, donated by Gibson Gives and autographed by show performers and honorees.

A $70,000 bid from country icon Garth Brooks claimed the 2022 Gibson Les Paul Goldtop, which included a signature from this year’s Icon Award recipient and Brooks’ wife, Trisha Yearwood. Live Nation’s Brian O’Connell claimed the second guitar — a 2022 Gibson Les Paul Bourbon Burst — after winning a bidding war with Brooks that eventually reached $50,000.

Country star Luke Bryan was presented with the 2024 Lifting Lives Award, recognizing Bryan’s philanthropic work, including his Farm Tour, which has awarded more than 80 scholarships and raised enough money to, along with sponsors, donate more than 8 million meals since 2009. Bryan’s longtime friend and fellow country star Jason Aldean was on hand to present the award after performing Bryan’s hit song, “Someone Else Calling You Baby” for the audience.

In addition, Scott & Sandi Borchetta’s Music Has Value Fund recently pledged $100,000 to support ACM Lifting Lives’ 2024-2025 grant cycle, adding a key focus on music and memory care, a donation made in the name of the late Glen Campbell. To mark the moment, Big Machine Records’ Jackson Dean was on hand to perform his own take on the Glen Campbell classic “Strong.”

The 17th Academy of Country Music Honors premiered Tuesday night (9.24) on Merit Street, marking its debut on the network. The show is also available to watch on demand at any time on the free streaming app, Merit+.

ACM Lifting Lives focuses its efforts on health-related initiatives and recipients include patients at children’s hospitals and other healthcare facilities, recovering veterans, people with Williams syndrome, and individuals with mental illness.