NASCAR Signs With Ticketmaster

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (CelebrityAccess) — The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, better known to fans as NASCAR, announced it has named Ticketmaster as its official ticketing parnter. The move futher solidifies Ticketmaster’s presence in the racing space, complementing its longtime partnership with Speedway Motorsports.

“We partnered with Ticketmaster as our new ticketing solution based on their advanced capabilities, deep industry insights, and proven best ticketing practices in sports. Their expertise will be key in consolidating all NASCAR-owned race events onto one efficient and accessible platform, improving our overall operations,” said Kari Gritton, NASCAR’s Senior Vice President of Consumer Strategy. “We’re thrilled to join forces with Ticketmaster to deliver a consistent and user-friendly purchasing experience that our fans expect.”

The partnership, which was reached after following a thorough RFP process, will allow NASCAR fans to purchase tickets to NASCAR events at facilities racecourses throughout the U.S. in time for the 2025 racing season.

Additionally, fans will be able to discover upcoming racing events on TikTok and Snapchat using Ticketmaster’s distribution network, and an upgraded NASCAR Tracks App will fully integrate with Ticketmaster Ignite, allowing fans to manage tickets on their mobile devices.

The deal will also makes available native ticket discovery, SafeTix entry, Smart Queue and other Ticketmaster technology to fans.

Our longstanding partnership with Ticketmaster has provided efficiency and consistency through the purchase process as well as the operational excellence to serve our fans on race day,” said Speedway Motorsports Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Kevin Camper. “Ticketmaster is best in class for sports and entertainment, and our fans will continue to benefit from the ticketing industry’s best technology and service team.”

“NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports have the vision to build a frictionless fan experience, and we’re the right partner to help them achieve that goal,” said Marla Ostroff, Ticketmaster’s Managing Director of North America. “The technologies, services and consultancy we provide are designed to empower our partners to refine their operations from A to Z — all with zero compromises to the fan experience.”