Music Tectonics Conference Organizers Reveals Programming For 2024

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Music Tectonics, the beachside conference that focuses on the nexus of music and technology, announced its programming lineup for 2024.

Highlights of this year’s panels include:

• License to Generate with Bill Colitre, Andrew Batey, and Billboard’s Kristen Robinson – the panel will explore the development of new revenue streams for the music industry in the era of artificial intelligence.

• How to Scale your Startup with Tracy Maddux, Sun Jen Yung, and Darryl Ballantyne: exploring the challenges of getting a music tech venture off the ground, with insights from veterans on how to make companies profitable and pitfalls to avoid.

• The Current State of Music Tech Investment with Phil Quist of CAA/Connect Ventures, Bruce Hamilton of Everybody Ventures, and Amy LaMeyer of WXR Fund: A conference favorite, this panel examines the current music tech investment climate.

• Bifurcation: the Presidential Debate with Mark Mulligan and Tatiana Cirisano of MIDiA Research: Music Tectonics will host its own music industry presidential debate. On one side, the traditional, streaming-focused music business, on the other, the emerging fandom and creator-centered sector.

• Music & Media Tech Investor Chat with Joe Tou of Sony Ventures and Bob Moczydlowsky, former MD of Techstars Music: Two seasoned investors discuss how to navigate the new terrain and offer projections for the future.

Additionally, organizers for the Music Tectonics conference announced the debut of the Creator Fair, offering attendees a range of opportunities, including:

• Hands-on with new instruments from Roland, AlphaTheta, Artiphon (makers of Orba, Chorda), BlipBlox (makers of MyTracks), and Eternal Research (makers of Demon Box);

• Learn from leading creators (SEIDS) and creator tool innovators (BandLab, Music.AI, Feeture);

• Explore how the new music creator economy is unfolding with keynotes and workshops.

“The music industry is being impacted by a new wave of young people who don’t play by traditional rules. Their approach to music is forming an alternative industry that’s running in parallel with a robust commercial industry and that incorporates gaming, short-form video, remixing… everything!” notes Dmitri Vietze, managing director and founder of Music Tectonics. “As Mark Mulligan and Tatiana Cirisano will debate presidential style at the conference, this ‘bifurcation’ promises to completely transform the music business, which is why we’re including creators and creative tools this year.”

The 2024 Music Tectonics Conference will take place at the historic Annenberg Community Beach House in Santa Monica, California, from October 22-24, 2024.

Full program available on the Music Tectonics website.