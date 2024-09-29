Songwriter Ali Tamposi Becomes Principal At Livelihood Music Company

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Ali Tamposi has become a principal at Livelihood Music Company, joining fellow hitmakers JKash and Michael Pollack at the helm of the independent publishing venture. Tamposi brings her expertise as one of her generation’s most successful female songwriters to nurture and mentor Livelihood’s roster of young songwriters. Tamposi’s active participation in the company will further Livelihood’s foundational mission of “songwriters supporting songwriters.”

Tamposi has penned some of the biggest pop hits of the past 15 years, with seven #1 singles to her name including “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” by Kelly Clarkson, “Havana” by Camila Cabello, “Senorita” by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Let Me Love You” by Justin Bieber and DJ Snake, “It Ain’t Me” by Selena Gomez and Kygo, “Youngblood” by 5 Seconds of Summer, and “Break My Heart” by Dua Lipa. Tamposi has been nominated for three Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year for Bieber’s Justice (2021), Song of the Year for Clarkson’s “Stronger” (2012), and Best Rock Song for Ozzy Osbourne’s “Patient Number 9” (2022).

“I’m thrilled to be joining Livelihood Music Company and expanding my sphere into the role of publisher,” says Tamposi. “Stepping into this new role creates a perfect blend of my two greatest passions – songwriting and motherhood – requiring continuous nurturing and selfless devotion. I hope to empower and impart my knowledge to Livelihood’s up-and-coming songwriters while keeping the shared experiences of female songwriters genuine in the music.”

“Ali brings unparalleled talent to Livelihood alongside JKash and Michael,” says Liz Newmark, CEO of Livelihood. “Her remarkable ability to inspire and uplift those around her will further enhance the creativity and success of our outstanding group of songwriters. Moreover, Ali will undoubtedly serve as a powerful role model for the young women on our roster. We are overjoyed that she has joined the Livelihood family.”

“I’ve been lucky enough to watch Ali work firsthand, and she has an incredibly unique way of injecting emotion into a song while simultaneously crafting it cerebrally,” says Pollack. “She brings a different perspective on songwriting that complements JKash’s and mine, and she will be an incredible mentor to our writers. We couldn’t be more excited to have Ali on the Livelihood team!”