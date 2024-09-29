Lynyrd Skynyrd Cancels Four Tour Dates Due to Family Emergency

WEST VALLEY, UT (CelebrityAccess) – Iconic southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, known for 1970s hits like “Free Bird” and “Sweet Home Alabama,” has canceled four upcoming tour dates after singer Johnny Van Zant’s daughter experienced a “sudden emergency illness,” according to an Instagram post from the band.

The post stated that Van Zant “left the tour to be with her while they continue testing, diagnosis, and treatment.” The affected dates include shows in West Valley, Utah; Loveland, Colorado; and Albuquerque, New Mexico. Fans who purchased tickets are advised that refund information will be “forthcoming from the local promoter shortly,” as per the band’s announcement.

Lynyrd Skynyrd, formed in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1973, recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of their debut album, which helped solidify their place in rock history. Despite enduring tragedy, including the loss of several founding members in a 1977 plane crash that claimed the lives of lead singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, and others, the band has persevered. Ronnie’s brother, Johnny Van Zant, stepped in as lead singer after his death and continues today.