Billy Joel Announces 2025 Performances With Stevie Nicks And Sting

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Billy Joel – one of the most respected recording artists in history – has announced a special run of one-night-only stadium performances next year with music legends and two of the most universally loved entertainers of all time, Sting in Charlotte, NC; Indianapolis, IN; Salt Lake City, UT: and Syracuse, NY and Stevie Nicks in Detroit, MI. These iconic musicians will each perform their most beloved songs from their illustrious careers. The spectacular show promises to be an unforgettable evening of live music.

Notable records from the run of shows include:

• Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks’ debut at Ford Field in Detroit, MI

• Billy Joel & Sting’s first performance together in Indianapolis, IN and debut for both of them at Lucas Oil Stadium

• Billy Joel & Sting’s debut at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, UT.

• Billy Joel’s first performance in Salt Lake City since 2017 and Sting’s first since 2023.

• Billy Joel’s eighth record-breaking appearance at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, NY and first since 2015

• Sting’s first solo performance at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, NY. Sting appeared at the Dome twice as a Police member in 1982 and 1984.

Billy Joel & Sting Performances:

Saturday, February 8, 2025 – Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium

Friday, April 11, 2025 – Syracuse, NY – JMA Wireless Dome

Saturday, May 10, 2025 – Charlotte, NC – Bank Of America Stadium

Friday, May 23, 2025 – Salt Lake City, UT – Rice-Eccles Stadium

Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks Performances:

Saturday, March 29, 2025 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

TICKETS: Tickets will go on sale beginning Friday (October 4) at 9 AM Local Time via Ticketmaster (TM).