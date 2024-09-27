ASM Global Names Hugo Encarnação GM At Lisbon’s Fábrica XL and Fábrica L

LISBON, Portugal (CelebrityAccess) — Venue management company ASM Global announced the appointment of Hugo Encarnação as General Manager of Fábrica XL and Fábrica L at LX Factory in Lisbon.

Encarnação is set to begin his new role officially on October 10th, as ASM Global takes on management of the two primary live event venues at LX Factory, which is regarded a one of Lisbon’s leading tourist attractions and cultural centers.

Encarnação brings a surfeit of relevant experience to his new role, having previously served as senior producer and account manager at the audio equipment company Europalco, but has previous event sales and operations experience, including past roles at Conference and Events (C&E).

“We are thrilled to have Hugo on board as we begin our new chapter in Portugal. Hugo will be planting the flag for ASM Global in Lisbon, leading the charge as we proudly take over operations at LX Factory. With his passion and experience, we are confident that Hugo will lead his team to new heights of operational excellence and creative success in this new market, helping to solidify our position as market leaders across Europe and our reputation as the world’s best in venue management expertise,” stated Marie Lindqvist, SVP Operations at ASM Global Europe.

“I’m thrilled to be joining ASM Global and leading the iconic Fábrica XL and Fábrica L – two spaces as vibrant and unique as Lisbon itself. LX Factory is a creative powerhouse and I look forward to working with the team to transform it into an even bigger stage for unforgettable events. Together, we will blend innovation with a dash of Portuguese charm – delivering world-class experiences with all the vibrancy and energy that makes this city so special. And who knows? Maybe we’ll inspire some unforgettable memories, like a perfect sunset overlooking the Tagus River!” added Hugo Encarnação.