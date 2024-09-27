Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Unveils Lineup Of Special Guests For 2024 Induction Ceremony

CLEVELAND (CelebrityAccess) — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation revealed the latest round f performers scheduled to take the stage at the 2024 Induction Ceremony, which will take place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on October 19th.

Newly confirmed presenters and performers announced for 2024 include: Busta Rhymes, Chuck D, Dr. Dre, Demi Lovato, Dua Lipa, Ella Mai, James Taylor, Jelly Roll, Julia Roberts, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Lucky Daye, Mac McAnally, Method Man, Roger Daltrey, Sammy Hagar, Slash, and The Roots.

Inductees performing at this year’s ceremony include Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang, and Dionne Warwick.

“Every year the biggest names in music, film and culture step onto the stage at our ceremony to pay tribute to the iconic inductees whose music has defined generations”, said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “These are once in a lifetime moments created that will be remembered forever.”

Additional presenters and performers will be revealed leading up to the show date.

The Induction Ceremony will stream live coast to coast on Disney+ Saturday, Oct. 19 (7:00 p.m. EDT/6:00 p.m. CDT/5:00 p.m. MDT/4:00 p.m. PDT), and will be available to stream following the ceremony.

ABC will air a primetime special covering the induction ceremony, featuring performance highlights and standout moments on January 1st.