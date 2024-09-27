Chappell Roan Drops Out Of The All Things Go Festivals At The 11th Hour

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Chappell Roan announced that she’s dropping out of scheduled appearances at the All Things Go music festivals in Washington and New York this weekend to take care of her mental health.

The 26-year-old pop icon shared the news to fans on social media, stating: “I apologize to people who have been waiting to see me in NYC & DC this weekend at All Things Go, but I am unable to perform. Things have gotten overwhelming in the past few weeks and I am really feeling it.”

“I feel pressures to prioritize a lot of things right now and I need a few days to prioritize my health. I want to be present when I perform and give the best shows possible. Thank you for understanding,” she added.

Following her announced exit from the festival, organizers expressed their support for her as she seeks mental health treatment.

We support you Chappell Roan — All Things Go (@AllThingsGo) September 27, 2024

Roan has attracted more than her fair share of controversy on social media in recent weeks. In August, she called out fans for what she described as “creepy” behavior, noting that both she and some members of her family have been subjected to harassment.

Earlier this month, she shared with The Guardian that she was recently diagnosed with severe depression and has publicly disclosed suffering from bipolar II disorder.

Roan is next scheduled to appear on October 1st at the Firstbank Center in Franklin, TN, and Walmart Amp in Rogers, Arkansas on October 2nd. Tickets for both shows are still on sale at press time.