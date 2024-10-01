The Jam Podcast With Jonathan Shank: Jacob Ullman, Fox Sports

This week, Jonathan speaks with Jacob Ullman. Jacob, a Senior VP at FOX Sports, has been instrumental in bringing his love for jam bands, especially the Grateful Dead and Phish, into sports broadcasts. A longtime Deadhead who attended over 100 shows before Jerry Garcia’s passing, Ullman, along with like-minded colleagues, has worked to seamlessly mix jam band music into NFL, MLB, and NASCAR events. His approach has created a distinct blend of sports and music on FOX, adding a cool, eclectic vibe to their broadcasts.

