BMG Strikes A Deal To Administer Flemenco Legend Paco de Lucía’s Catalog

MADRID, Spain (CelebrityAccess) — BMG announced an agreement to represent the catalog of the legendary flamenco guitarist and composer Paco de Lucía, who died in 2014.

The deal, which was reached with Paco de Lucía’s publishing company, Río de la Miel Ediciones, covers tracks such as ‘Entre Dos Aguas’, ‘Mediterranean Sundance/Rio Ancho’, and ‘Solo Quiero Caminar’ which helped catapult the 4x Grammy-winning de Lucía to fame during his lifetime.

The deal follows the release of Pepito y Paquito, an album featuring 21 previously unreleased tracks by the young Pepe and Paco de Lucía. Released via BMG in collaboration with the Paco de Lucía Foundation, these recordings date back to 1959 and 1960.

“We are honored to administer the publishing catalog of Paco de Lucía, a true legend whose music continues to inspire and captivate audiences worldwide. This partnership reflects BMG’s commitment to preserving and celebrating the rich cultural heritage of flamenco music,” stated Javier Doria, BMG Managing Director Spain.

“Paco’s music is timeless, and this agreement with BMG ensures that his legacy will continue to flourish and reach new generations of music lovers around the world,” said a rep from Paco de Lucía’s estate.