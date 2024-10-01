Rita Ora Signs With Range Media Partners

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Range Media Partners announced the signing of multi-hyphenate star Rita Ora for representation in all areas of her career, including music, film & television, endorsements, and more.

With a catalog that includes 13 top 10 U.K. singles, four of which have gone #1, and which has generated more than 10 billion streams on the strength of hits such as “R.I.P.” and “How We Do (Party).”

Ora is also beginning her second season as a panelist on The Masked Singer, which debuted September 25th on Fix. She also starred in Descendants: Rise of Red, which became the most streamed original movie to premiere on the Disney+ streaming platform.

She is currently in the studio, working on her next album, which is expected in 2025.

“Rita is an incredibly talented global star with such creative & artistic integrity in everything she does from music to film, television, and everything else she puts her energy towards,” stated Melissa Ruderman, Range Music Managing Partner, and Michael Cooper, Founding Partner of Range Media Partners, in a joint quote. The pair continued, “We built Range explicitly for true multi-hyphenate talent like Rita, a once-in-a-generation artist.”

“I’m very excited to be working with Range Media Partners,” adds Ora. “I’ve always approached my career with a 360 viewpoint on the industry. It’s been an integral part of my vision, and it was essential to partner with a team that is fully aligned and experts across music, film/TV, and branding. We have been off to an immediate great start, and I’m really looking forward to all the things we will do together.”