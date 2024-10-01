New Hires And Promotions At Big Yellow Dog Music

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Big Yellow Dog Music has announced two new hires and a promotion within its team. Brannen Carter has joined as Assistant Catalog Administrator and Assistant Coordinator for Label Services, and Alana Morgan has been hired as Assistant Coordinator for A&R. The company also promoted Morgan Brady to Senior Publishing and Label Analyst and Senior Coordinator for Label Services.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brannen and Alana to the Big Yellow Dog Music family and to promote Morgan into a role that acknowledges her exceptional work,” said Carla Wallace, co-owner and CEO of Big Yellow Dog Music. “Their diverse skills and shared passion for music will undoubtedly enhance our ability to support our artists and partners as we continue to grow and innovate in this ever-evolving industry.”

Carter, a Middle Tennessee State University graduate, will manage the company’s catalog and assist with label operations. Morgan, a Belmont University graduate, will focus on talent discovery and development. Brady, who joined the company full-time in 2023, will oversee royalty analysis and label operations in her new role.

Big Yellow Dog Music is a Nashville-based independent music publishing and artist development company, with artists and songwriters including Meghan Trainor, Jessie James Decker, and Tenille Townes.