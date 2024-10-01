Suwannee Roots Revival Fest Canceled In The Wake Of Hurricane Helene

SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the Suwannee Roots Revival festival announced that they have been forced to cancel the event for 2024 due to the impacts of Hurricane Helene on the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park in Florida.

“Sadly, due to the severe impact of Hurricane Helene, a Category 4, Suwannee Roots Revival 2024 must be canceled. There are just not enough days between now and the festival date to repair the damage that has left the park with no electricity, no water, little cell service and with an inestimable number of downed trees and repairs to be made. The safety of all attendees, artists, and staff is our utmost priority,” organizers announced on Tuesday.

The festival, which is now in its eighth year, featured a lineup that included headliners Old Crow Medicine Show, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Yonder Mountain String Band, Donna The Buffalo and Peter Rowan Walls, among others.

According to event organizers, refunds will be issued to ticketholders within 7-10 business days.

At press time, Spirit of Suwannee’s Hulaween festival is still a go with just 22 days until the gates are scheduled to open.