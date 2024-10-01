Phish Announce New Year’s Eve Shows At MSG

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Phish announced a return to New York City at the end of 2024 for their traditional four-night stand at Madison Square Garden that includes a concert on New Year’s Eve.

The four shows will bring the legendary jam band’s total number of shows at MSG to an impressive eighty-seven, though far behind the current record holder, Billy Joel’s 150 show count.

A ticket request period is currently underway at tickets.phish.com, ending Monday, October 7th at Noon ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, October 11th at Noon ET.

For fans who can’t make it to NYC for the New Year’s will have an opportunity to catch the band in Albany in October after Phish announced a special three-night stand at Albany, NY’s MVP Arena on October 25-27. The proceeds from the Albany shows will benefit the Divided Sky Residential Recovery Program and its newly opened facility in Ludlow, Vermont.

In the New Year, Phish are also lined up for the 8th annual Phish: Riviera Maya, a destination event set for the Mexican caribbean cost from January 29-February 1, 2025.