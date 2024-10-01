Caroline Elleray Named VP Of Creative, Songwriter Services At Sony Music Publishing

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Publishing announced the appointment of Caroline Elleray to the role of Vice President, Creative, Songwriter Services.

In her new role, Elleray will take point on developing and advancing SMP’s services for its songwriters, producers, while working with the company’s global creative teams to identify new opportunities for the music publishers’ and clients catalogs

She will assume her new duties at SMP, effective immediately, reporting to SMP UK Co-Managing Director Tim Major and SMP UK President & Co-Managing Director and SVP International David Ventura, Elleray will be based out of SMP’s London office.

“Working with Tim, David and the Sony Music Publishing team over the past few years via Second Songs has been an absolute dream. It was a supremely easy decision to step into this role to deepen support for SMP’s songwriters and catalogues. It’s an absolute privilege to work with the most successful music publishing team in the world and the most diverse and brilliant roster,” Elleray said.

“I have known Caroline for many years, what she has achieved during her career is a testament to her talent. Her track record, the songwriters and artists she has worked with speak for themselves, showcasing her immense and relentless dedication for music creators. Having Caroline join us at full force is a not only a great opportunity and chance for the songwriters we are working with, but also for all of us at Sony Music Publishing. Welcome Caroline!” added Sony Music Publishing UK President & Co-Managing Director and SVP International David Ventura.

Elleray joins SMP with more than two decades of experience in music publishing and her previous list of signings include high profile acts such as Coldplay, Keane, Rex Orange County, Mumford & Sons, Laura Mvula, Feist, Little Simz, Bastille and more.

She’s previously held A&R roles at UMPG and BMG and was the first individual recipient and the first publisher to win the Music Week A&R Award.

Along with her duties at Sony, Elleray continues to run the publishing and management venture, Second Songs, that she launched with Mark Gale in 2022. The company is a joint venture in partnership with SMP UK with a roster that includes two-time Ivor Novello winner Victoria Canal, and songwriters Matt Hales (Olivia Dean, Lianne La Havas) and Dan Green (Coldplay).