Canada’s Downchild Blues Band Announces Farewell Tour

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — The influential Canadian act, the Downchild Blues Band announced that after a fifty-five year run, they are officially hanging up their spurs but only after one final tour.

Downchild Blues Band’s Farewell Tour kicks off on March 10 at the Arden Theatre in St. Albert, Alberta and concludes on November 29th at Aeolian Hall in London, Ontario.

For the tour, Ottawa-based Soul/Blues singer/songwriter, Jeff Rogers will provide support on most dates, highlighting songs from his newest album, Dream Job.

With a career that spans five decades, Downchild Blues Band, known for their lively, jump-blues style rose to fame when they were cited as the inspiration for the legendary 1980 comedy “The Blues Brothers” featuring Dan Aykroyd and the late John Belushi.

Co-founded by Donnie “Mr. Downchild” Walsh, who still leads the band, and his brother, Richard “Hock” Walsh, in Toronto in 1969, Downchild Blues Band has released dozens of albums, including 2019’s Live At The Toronto Jazz Festival.

While Richard Walsh has passed, Downchild continues to be led by Donnie Walsh on guitar and harmonica, singer Chuck Jackson, who also plays harmonica, tenor sax man Pat Carey, Gary Kendall on bass, drummer Jim Casson and Tyler Yarema on keyboards.

Downchild Blues Band Farewell Tour 2024

03/10/24 – Arden Theatre – St. Albert, AB

04/10/24 – Arts Commons Engineered Air Theatre – Calgary, AB

05/10/24 – Bow Theatre – Bow Island, AB

17/10/24 – Meaford Hall – Meaford, ON

18/10/24 – Village Playhouse – Bancroft, ON

22/10/24 – River Run Centre – Guelph, ON

25/10/24 – Gravenhurst Opera House – Gravenhurst, ON

26/10/24 – Midland Cultural Centre – Midland, ON

02/11/24 – Imperial Theatre – Sarnia, ON

13/11/24 – Hugh’s Room Live – Toronto, ON

20/11/24 – NAC – Babs Asper Theatre – Ottawa, ON

21/11/24 – The Port Theatre – Cornwall, ON

22/11/24 – The Regent Theatre – Picton, ON

28/11/24 – The Studio – Hamilton, ON

29/11/24 – Aeolian Hall – London, ON