Jeff Dunham Announces New Dates For His Artificial Intelligence Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Comedian Jeff Dunham announced a round of additional dates for his “Artificial Intelligence” tour which will hit arenas across the U.S. in late 2024 and early 2025.
The tour kicks off October 2nd at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, with dates scheduled through the fall and winter of 2024 and the spring of 2025, concluding on April 26th at Spokane Arena in Washington/
Dunham is a true road warrior, and has performed live in front of over 7.7 million people across 1,500+ performances between June 2007 through June 2024. In that span, he’s completed a total of nine international tours with shows in more than twenty different countries, including Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Scotland, Switzerland, Holland, Belgium, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Germany, France, Australia, New Zealand, Abu Dhabi, Israel, Malaysia, Singapore, and also South Africa, where he’s the highest-selling international comedian of all time.
Tickets for the new round of dates go on sale Monday, October 7th at 10:00AM, with pre-sale beginning Thursday, October 3rd with presale code of WALTER.
“ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE” Tour Dates
Oct 2 – Knoxville – Thompson-Boling Arena
Oct 3 & 4 – Chattanooga – S&S Memorial Auditorium
Oct 5 – Roanoke – Bergland Center
Oct 17 – Columbia – Colonial Life Arena
Oct 18 – Raleigh – Lenovo Center
Oct 19 – Lexington – RUPP ARENA
Oct 20 – Las Vegas
Nov 6 – Ft Wayne – War Memorial Coliseum
Nov 7 – Reading-Santander Arena
Nov 8 – Cleveland – KeyBank State Theatre
Nov 9 – Charleston – Charleston Coliseum
Nov 20 – New Orleans – Smoothie King Center
Nov 21 – Pensacola – Pensacola Bay Center
Nov 22 – Savannah – Enmarket Arena
Nov 23 – Pikeville – Appalachian Wireless Arena
Dec 11 – Trenton – CURE Insurance Arena
Dec 12 – Hershey – Giant Center
Dec 13 – Albany – MVP Arena
Dec 14 – Bangor – Cross Insurance Center
Dec 28 – Grand Rapids – Van Andel Arena
Dec 29 – Indianapolis – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Dec 30 – Pittsburgh – PPG Paints Arena
Jan 8 – Sunrise – Amerant Bank Arena
Jan 9 – Daytona – Ocean Center
Jan 10 – Tampa – Amalie Arena
Jan 11 – Estero – Hertz Arena
Jan 22 – Corpus Christi – American Bank Center
Jan 23 – Dallas – AAC
Jan 24 – San Antonio – Frost Bank Center
Jan 25 – Bossier City – Brookshire Grocery Arena
Dec 31 – Newark – Prudential Center
Feb 5 – Asheville – Harrah’s Cherokee Center
Feb 6 – Clarksville – F&M Bank Arena
Feb 8 – Atlanta – Fox Theatre
Feb 19 – Columbus – Nationwide Arena
Feb 20 – Wilkes-Barre – Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
Feb 21- Belmont Park – UBS Arena
Feb 22 – Baltimore – CFG Bank Arena
March 5 – Loveland – Blue FCU Arena
March 6 – Rio Rancho – Rio Rancho Events Center
March 7 – Tucson – Tucson Arena
March 8 – Prescott – Findlay Toyota Center
March 19 – Richmond – Altria Theatre
March 20 – Rochester – Blue Cross Arena
March 21 – Manchester – SNHU Arena
April 9 – Rapid City – Summit Arena
April 10 – Minneapolis – Target Center
April 11 – Cedar Rapids – Alliant Energy Powerhouse
April 12 – Peoria – Peoria Civic Center
April 23 – Eugene – Matthew Knight Arena
April 24 – Tacoma – Tacoma Dome
April 25 – Wenatchee – Town Toyota Center
April 26 – Spokane – Spokane Arena