Jeff Dunham Announces New Dates For His Artificial Intelligence Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Comedian Jeff Dunham announced a round of additional dates for his “Artificial Intelligence” tour which will hit arenas across the U.S. in late 2024 and early 2025.

The tour kicks off October 2nd at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, with dates scheduled through the fall and winter of 2024 and the spring of 2025, concluding on April 26th at Spokane Arena in Washington/

Dunham is a true road warrior, and has performed live in front of over 7.7 million people across 1,500+ performances between June 2007 through June 2024. In that span, he’s completed a total of nine international tours with shows in more than twenty different countries, including Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Scotland, Switzerland, Holland, Belgium, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Germany, France, Australia, New Zealand, Abu Dhabi, Israel, Malaysia, Singapore, and also South Africa, where he’s the highest-selling international comedian of all time.

Tickets for the new round of dates go on sale Monday, October 7th at 10:00AM, with pre-sale beginning Thursday, October 3rd with presale code of WALTER.

“ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE” Tour Dates

Oct 2 – Knoxville – Thompson-Boling Arena

Oct 3 & 4 – Chattanooga – S&S Memorial Auditorium

Oct 5 – Roanoke – Bergland Center

Oct 17 – Columbia – Colonial Life Arena

Oct 18 – Raleigh – Lenovo Center

Oct 19 – Lexington – RUPP ARENA

Oct 20 – Las Vegas

Nov 6 – Ft Wayne – War Memorial Coliseum

Nov 7 – Reading-Santander Arena

Nov 8 – Cleveland – KeyBank State Theatre

Nov 9 – Charleston – Charleston Coliseum

Nov 20 – New Orleans – Smoothie King Center

Nov 21 – Pensacola – Pensacola Bay Center

Nov 22 – Savannah – Enmarket Arena

Nov 23 – Pikeville – Appalachian Wireless Arena

Dec 11 – Trenton – CURE Insurance Arena

Dec 12 – Hershey – Giant Center

Dec 13 – Albany – MVP Arena

Dec 14 – Bangor – Cross Insurance Center

Dec 28 – Grand Rapids – Van Andel Arena

Dec 29 – Indianapolis – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Dec 30 – Pittsburgh – PPG Paints Arena

Jan 8 – Sunrise – Amerant Bank Arena

Jan 9 – Daytona – Ocean Center

Jan 10 – Tampa – Amalie Arena

Jan 11 – Estero – Hertz Arena

Jan 22 – Corpus Christi – American Bank Center

Jan 23 – Dallas – AAC

Jan 24 – San Antonio – Frost Bank Center

Jan 25 – Bossier City – Brookshire Grocery Arena

Dec 31 – Newark – Prudential Center

Feb 5 – Asheville – Harrah’s Cherokee Center

Feb 6 – Clarksville – F&M Bank Arena

Feb 8 – Atlanta – Fox Theatre

Feb 19 – Columbus – Nationwide Arena

Feb 20 – Wilkes-Barre – Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Feb 21- Belmont Park – UBS Arena

Feb 22 – Baltimore – CFG Bank Arena

March 5 – Loveland – Blue FCU Arena

March 6 – Rio Rancho – Rio Rancho Events Center

March 7 – Tucson – Tucson Arena

March 8 – Prescott – Findlay Toyota Center

March 19 – Richmond – Altria Theatre

March 20 – Rochester – Blue Cross Arena

March 21 – Manchester – SNHU Arena

April 9 – Rapid City – Summit Arena

April 10 – Minneapolis – Target Center

April 11 – Cedar Rapids – Alliant Energy Powerhouse

April 12 – Peoria – Peoria Civic Center

April 23 – Eugene – Matthew Knight Arena

April 24 – Tacoma – Tacoma Dome

April 25 – Wenatchee – Town Toyota Center

April 26 – Spokane – Spokane Arena