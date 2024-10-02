UMG Nashville And Mosley Music Signs Rising Country Star Colt Graves

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — UMG Nashville and Timbaland’s Mosley Music announced the singing of rising singer-songwriter Colt Graves, who is the first artist to be signed under a newly-created partnership between the two companies.

“Colt Graves is the perfect artist for our first collaboration with Timbaland’s Mosley Music,” says UMGN Chair & CEO, Cindy Mabe. “He’s simply electric and speaks from a unique and overlooked musical fusion growing up in the bluegrass heartland and taught by his legendary bluegrass hall of fame grandfather Josh Graves. Colt is a gifted storyteller who mixes the backdrop and musical influences of his Owensboro, Kentucky lifestyle with a gritty fusion of country, hip-hop, rock and folk. His edgy vocals and musical fusion is magnetic and I’m so excited to share his musical vision with the world. He’s really a special artist.”

Graves, who fuses country and hip-hop in a unique blend, launched a solo career in music in 2021. His first release under UMGN and Mosley Music is new song “Burning House,” which is due on your favorite streaming platform on October 18th.

A native of Owensboro, Kentucky, Graves is descended from Bluegrass royalty, with his grandfather, Josh Graves, a member of the Bluegrass Hall of Fame.

“From the moment I heard Colt, I knew he was special. He crosses the boundaries of a specific format of music which I believe is what makes him stand out as an artist,” Timbaland added.