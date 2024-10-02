Hanson To Headline Oak View Group’s Theater Alliance Gala For 2024

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The pop-rock brother trio Hanson is lined up to perform at Oak View Group’s Theater Alliance Gala, which is set to take place at New York’s iconic Radio City Music Hall on October 29th.

Hosted by The Daily Show’s Michael Kosta, the event promises an evening of music and entertainment in the service of supporting the OVG Theater Alliance Fund, which fosters the cultural vibrancy of communities across North America.

“The Theater Alliance Gala is a powerful reminder of how the arts can bring communities together,” said Chris Granger, president of OVG360. “There’s no better place to celebrate the arts than at one of the most iconic venues in the world, Radio City Music Hall, right in the heart of the theater capital. The funds raised will make a significant impact in supporting the arts across North America, especially within our partner communities. I also want to acknowledge Joe Giordano and Noël Mirhadi, who lead our Alliance with dedication, ensuring the success of our Gala meets the diverse needs of our member venues.”

“We’re thrilled to be part of such a meaningful event,” said Hanson. “Supporting the arts and the importance of performance venues that amplify live music is something we’ve always been passionate about.”

Along with Hanson, the evening will also feature a performance by the Garden of Dreams Choir, which features young people whose lives have been impacted by the MSG’s Garden of Dreams Foundation. Additional performers will be announced in the weeks leading up to the event.

The evening features a silent auction for concert experiences, restaurants and autographed sports memorabilia, including tickets to see Afterlife presents Anyma ‘The End of Genesys’ at Sphere in Las Vegas, NV; Duran Duran’s Halloween show and Andrea Bocelli at Madison Square Garden in New York City, autographed NY Jets and NY Giants jerseys and more.

Tickets for the Gala are available now and can be purchased here. All proceeds from the Gala will go to support the OVG Theater Alliance Fund, a 501(C)3, created in collaboration with Music’s Promise.