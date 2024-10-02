Rhiannon Giddens Signs With outer/most

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — The outer/most agency announced the signing of Rhiannon Giddens, a recording artist and musician, best known as a founding member of the Carolina Chocolate Drops, for worldwide representation.

A two-time GRAMMY Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning singer and instrumentalist, MacArthur “Genius” grant recipient, and composer of opera, ballet, and film, Giddens’ cultural relevancy extends beyond borders and genre.

Giddens’ most recent project saw her collaborate with Crys Matthews and the Resistance Revival Chorus to re-imagine Peggy Seeger’s “How I Long for Peace” to help drive civic engagement in partnership with the voter advocacy organizations Joy To The Polls and HeadCount.

“A light in the music community, Giddens’ output has continued to amaze us over the years and we are honored to work alongside her and her Redlight Management team to further nurture her touring career,” outer/most said in a statement announcing her signing.