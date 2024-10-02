The Eagles Expand Their Residency At The Sphere

The Eagles perform at The Sphere (Photo: Chloe Weir)

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — The Eagles have expanded their residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas with the addition of two new weekends worth of shows.

With the addition of the four new dates, set for February 14 & 15 and February 21 and 22, the residency will now include 24 total shows spread across twelve weekends.

With frontman Vince Gill, the band will perform fan favorites from their deep catalog of hits with the accompaniment of an audio visual display delivered on the Sphere’s massive interior LED system, creating a fully-immersive experience for fans.

Along with Gill, the band includes longtime Eagles stalwarts Don Henley, Joe Joe Walsh, Steuart Smith Tim Schmit, along with Deacon Frey, son of the late Eagles co-founder Glenn Frey, on vocals and rhythm guitar.

Tickets for the show start at $175 and will reflect all-in pricing, meaning the ticket price listed is inclusive of taxes and fees.

Pre-registered artist presales Tuesday, Oct. 8. Live Nation and SiriusXM presales begin Thursday, Oct. 10 at 10:00 AM PT.