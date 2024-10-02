Report: Sony Acquires Pink Floyd’s Recorded Music Rights For $400 Million

Thirtieth Anniversary Special Edition CD of Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that British rock legends Pink Floyd have sold the rights to its music to Sony for a cool $400 million dollars.

The deal includes rights to the band’s name, and portraits of its members, allowing Sony to sell merch and develop film and television projects based on the band and its music, the Financial Times reported.

Per the report, the deal encompasses the band’s recorded music rights and Pink Floyd retains its songwriting rights.

Pink Floyd’s catalog of hits includes songs such as “The Dark Side of the Moon” and “The Wall” but acrimony among band members has resulted in little new music in recent years save a one-off song in support of Ukraine.

Pink Floyd’s recorded music rights join catalogs acquired by Sony from artists such as Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan.

Sony did not respond to a request for comment.