GATLINBURG, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country music legend and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dolly Parton announced a $1 million dollar donation to the Mountain Ways Foundation to help assist recovery from extensive flooding inflicted by Hurricane Helene in the Southern Appalachian mountains.

“There are a lot of people hurting right now, and I can’t stand to see people hurting. and these are special people; they’re my people,” said Dolly Parton. “Everyone here grew up in the mountains just like I did, and I’m just heartbroken by what I’ve seen.

“We are so grateful to Dolly and her team as she once again leads the way in helping our region repair and rebuild from such a terrible tragedy,” said Joe and Jessi Baker, the co-founders of Mountain Ways Foundation. “Being from East Tennessee, Dolly has been a hero to us our whole lives. Working with her and her team in helping our neighbors is the honor of a lifetime.”

Founded in 2023, the Mountain Ways Foundation seeks to spread the natural hospitality of the region’s residents to those suffering from natural disasters. The Foundation was inspired, in part, by Parton’s leadership following the 2016 Great Smoky Mountain wildfires.

100% of donations made to the Foundation will go to Helene victims throughout East Tennessee and Western North Carolina, and through the Appalachian region. Support will include distributing food and water and to assist in the long-term recovery effort for the region.

This money will certainly help a lot of people, but there is still so much more this area needs. Please make donations or volunteer to help. I hope that we can all be a little bit of light in the world for our friends, our neighbors, and even strangers during this dark time they are experiencing,” Parton added.