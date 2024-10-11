Meg Donnelly Signs With Range Media’s Record Label

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Range Music, the recorded music division of Range Media Partners announced the signing of former Disney Channel star Meg Donnelly.

Donnelly is known for roles in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and the hit original movie series Zombies, which she was also an executive producer for. Since being named Radio Disney’s NBT (Next Big Thing) in 2018, Donnelly has performed with artists such as The Jonas Brothers, Avril Lavigne, Alessia Cara, and most recently, opened for Doja Cat.

She is currently in the studio working on a new album and shared her latest single from the project, “by my heart” on October 11th.

The signing was led by Range Music partner Jared Cotter, best known for his work co-managing Shaboozey, his co-writer Sean Cook and Paul Russell, who is responsible for viral hit “Lil Boo Thang.”

“I’ve admired Meg’s talent and tenacity for years, and I’m thrilled to finally have the opportunity to work with her,” says Cotter. She is a genre-melding artist that has had multi-format success, and Range Music is uniquely positioned to help her reach superstar status. We’re very much looking forward to being a part of her journey to the top.”

“Meg is an undeniable superstar, who is so certain in her vision and was willing to hold out until the right partner came along. For Meg, that partner was Range. After the release of ‘title,’ it was clear Range truly understood the path Meg is carving out for herself. The sky’s the limit for Meg and I am excited for the world to experience her as an artist,” added Kristina Mazzola from Donnelly’s management team at Big Wins Only.