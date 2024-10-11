TEG Names Shane Harmon MD Of Experiences

MELBOURNE, Victoria (CelebrityAccess) — The Australian live events and technology company TEG announced the appointment of sports and entertainment veteran Shane Harmon as Managing Director – Experiences.

In his new role at TEG, Harmon will lead the development of TEG’s Experience Division, focused on family content such as Brickman’s Jurassic World, Paw Patrol Live! and the Friends Experience, which is preparing for its Sydney debut.

He will succeed Rachael Carroll in the role while Carroll moves over to Managing Director TEG Sport with a dedicated focus on the continued rapid growth of TEG’s global sports content.

Harmon will be based in TEG’s Melbourne office and report to TEG Group CEO, Geoff Jones.

He joins TEG from Sky Stadium in Wellington, where he served as the organization’s Chief Executive. His past experience includes roles with organizations such as Sydney Swans, Rugby Australia, and the local organizing committee for the Rugby World Cup in 2023 and 2011.

“We are delighted to welcome Shane Harmon to the TEG family as our Managing Director, Experiences,” Geoff Jones stated. “Shane’s wealth of knowledge from the Entertainment and Sports industries is un-paralleled, and his experience will no doubt play a major role in taking TEG’s growth strategy to the next level and promoting some of the World’s best experiential Events.”

“I also want to take this opportunity to thank Rachael Carroll for her leadership and constant drive to turn TEG Experiences and TEG Sport into some of TEG’s biggest success stories. I look forward to continuing working with Rachael to further build TEG Sport as a Global player in the industry,” he added.

“I’ve always been impressed with the sheer breadth of TEG’s live offerings and I’m very excited to join Geoff and the TEG team to help build the business further,” Harmon noted. “I am passionate about the live experience. Live events have a unique power to bring us together in ways that nothing else can. In a world where we are so connected to technology, shared experiences with friends, family and community have never been more important.”

Shane Harmon will begin his new role at TEG officially in January 2025.