Michigander Announces Debut Album And Embarks On Headlining Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Michigander – the acclaimed indie rock project led by singer-songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Jason Singer – has announced the arrival of his eagerly awaited debut album, Michigander, due Friday, February 7 via Totally Normal Records through Thirty Tigers. Pre-orders/pre-saves are available now. Limited edition vinyl is available for pre-order exclusively at shop.michiganderband.com.

Michigander is heralded by the premiere of the moving new single, “Emotional,” available everywhere now. An official lyric video is streaming now on YouTube.

“I’ve worked my whole life to create my first album,” says Singer, “and this moment truly feels like a special one. With the release of ‘Emotional’ I finally get to share this feeling with my fans and let them know it’s coming. I can’t wait for people to hear it and to play all this music live.

“‘Emotional’ was one of the first songs Jeremy Lutito (who produced the whole record) and I wrote together. He had that synth bass and drum beat idea that sort of goes throughout the entire song. The song is about trying to progress as a human in spite of being human. I think most people are just trying their best, and that’s all we can really do.”

Michigander also includes this summer’s single, “Giving Up,” available alongside an official music video, directed by longtime visual collaborator Tyler Appel (Andrew McMahon, Manchester Orchestra) and streaming now on YouTube. “Giving Up” quickly proved an immediate sensation following three previous top 10 singles at Triple A, earning immediate airplay on Alternative Rock radio outlets nationwide along with top playlist placement including the cover of Spotify’s influential The New Alt and the #1 spot on both Apple Music’s The New Rock and Tidal’s The Hot Rock. The track was also named “Song of the Day” by Minnesota Public Radio’s The Current and met direct success on such popular playlists as Spotify’s New Music Friday, It’s Alt Good, Apple Music’s New Music Daily, Trending Songs, New In Rock, and New In Alternative (coming in on the latter two playlists at #3), Amazon Music’s Brand New Rock and Fresh Indie, and YouTube Music’s Eclectic Rock.

In addition, Michigander recently visited Charlottesville-Richmond’s WNRN 88.5 for a special NPR Music Live Session performance of “Giving Up,” along with exclusive renditions of such fan favorites as “Superglue” and “Misery.”

Tracklist:

Broadcast

Emotional

Peace of Mind

Giving Up

Letterman

Breaker Box

Spitting Image

I’ll Be OK

Important

Episode

Socialite

Hair

MICHIGANDER – US TOUR 2024/2025

OCTOBER

10 – Cincinnati, OH – Top Cats ^

11 – Indianapolis, IN – HI–FI Indy ^

12 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall ^

13 – Kansas City, MO– recordBar ^

15 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater ^

16 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell ^

18 – Boise, ID – Neurolux ^

19 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios ^

20 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern ^

22 – Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone Craft Beer & Live Music ^

24 – San Diego, CA – Quartyard ^

25 – West Hollywood, CA – Troubadour ^

26 – Phoenix, AZ – The Rebel Lounge ^

28– Dallas, TX – Club Dada ^

30 – Austin, TX – Antone’s Nightclub ^

NOVEMBER

7 – Columbus, OH – Skully’s Music Diner ^

8 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall ^

9 – Cleveland Heights, OH – Grog Shop ^

10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird Café & Music Hall ^

12 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall ^

14 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom ^

15 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry at The Fillmore Philadelphia ^

16 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis ^

17 – Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall ^

19 – Raleigh, NC – Kings ^

20 – Charlotte, NC – Amos’ Southend ^

21 – Atlanta, GA – Aisle 5 ^

22 – Knoxville, TN – Barley’s Tap Room ^

DECEMBER

6 – Grand Rapids, MI – Tip Top Deluxe *

7 – Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation @ The Intersection †

JANUARY 2025

14 – Louisville, KY – Zanzabar +

15 – Lexington, KY – The Burl +

17 – Chattanooga, TN – The Barrelhouse Ballroom +

18 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle +

19 – Greenville, SC – Radio Room Greenville +

21– Charleston, SC – Music Farm +

22 – Orlando, FL – The Social +

24 – Gainesville, FL – Heartwood Soundstage +

25 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live +

26 – Tampa, FL – Crowbar +

28 – Tallahassee, FL – 926 Bar +

29 – New Orleans, LA – The Parish Room at House of Blues New Orleans +

31 –– Birmingham, AL – Saturn +

FEBRUARY 2025

1 – Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall +

7 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East +

^ w/ Special Guest Cece Coakley

* Special Holiday VIP Show

† w/ Special Guests Oliver Hazard and Trauna

+ w/ Special Guest Sydney Sprague

The last decade has seen Michigander quietly emerge as a 21st-century troubadour whose deft balance of rock energy, alternative adventurousness, and heart-on-his-sleeve songcraft has endeared him to audiences and critics alike. Born in Michigan and based in Nashville, singer, songwriter, and producer Jason Singer has steadily tallied over 100M worldwide streams across a series of EPs, including 2018’s Midland, 2019’s Where Do We Go From Here, and 2021’s Everything Will Be OK Eventually, highlighted by such breakthrough tracks as “Misery” (17.5M streams) and “Let Me Down” (10.7M streams). Last year saw Michigander’s It Will Never Be The Same EP arrive to high profile praise from such outlets as NPR, which declared, “It’s impossible not to root for Singer, whose mix of optimism and vulnerability in his music has been one of indie rock’s most exciting stories in the last few years.” Michigander won over fans with live performances alongside Silversun Pickups and Pete Yorn and at festivals such as Lollapalooza.

“The last 10 years were awesome,” Singer says. “Everything built up to this point though. To make an analogy, the EPs were like television episodes of my story, and the album is the movie version. It’s blown up on the big screen. I’m just getting started, but this is my introduction to the world.”