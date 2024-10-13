Interscope Geffen A&M Records Launches HBCU Initiative

SANTA MONICA (CelebrityAccess) – Interscope Geffen A&M Records announced an ambitious initiative that will deepen the bond between the label and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and provide support to these institutions, which have played a vital role in the careers of a number of the label’s artists and executives. Interscope Records has been a leading voice in urban music and culture since its founding in 1990, with early releases including Tupac Shakur’s 2Pacalypse Now, Dr. Dre’s The Chronic (with Death Row Records/Priority Records) and Snoop Dogg’s Doggystyle (in partnership with Death Row).

Launching this fall, the first phase of the initiative will bring Interscope Records to three HBCU campuses – Howard University, Tennessee State University and Texas Southern University – during Homecoming Week.

Immersive student-led pop-ups on each campus will allow students to listen to the new vinyl album Homecoming SZN Compilation Vol. 1 – available for purchase via Interscope. Students will also have the opportunity to win concert tickets and capture memories at the photo booth. As part of the capsule collections, merchandise specific to each school—provided by Champion sportswear—will be available for purchase. The collection, launching later this month, will include crewnecks and t-shirts. Black multidisciplinary designer Laci Jordan created original vinyl artwork for each school and designed the accompanying merchandise.

Homecoming SZN Compilation Vol. 1 – available on vinyl only – is a collection of Interscope catalog songs inspired by the spirit of a true HBCU Homecoming plus two brand new tracks from rising Interscope urban artists. See below for track listing.

“Historically Black Colleges and Universities have produced some of the most prominent figures in our country’s history,” said Laura Carter, EVP, Head of Urban Marketing, Interscope Geffen A&M Records, but HBCU’s contributions to culture – especially music – have been especially profound. This is one of the many reasons why this compilation project is so important to the artists and executives at Interscope Geffen A&M Records. We want to deepen our ties with HBCUs nationwide and are excited to embark on this year-long journey.”

As part of the campaign, Interscope will make a $3 donation for every item sold to the related university. In addition, Interscope/UMG will develop HBCU-specific scholarship offerings for prospective interns and mentors and connect HBCU undergrads with HBCU alumni employees for fellowships.

“We are excited to showcase this partnership that reflects our commitment to student success and community engagement,” said Texas Southern University’s Associate Vice President for Development and Alumni Engagement Charlie Coleman III. “The contributions from Interscope Records empower our students to pursue their dreams. Together, we’re cultivating an environment where creativity, entrepreneurship, and tradition flourish as we celebrate Texas Southern University’s 97 years of rich legacy.”

Additional activations will launch in Spring 2025 and, in the future, the initiative will encompass additional schools.

Track Listing – Homecoming SZN Compilation Vol. 1

Side A

Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar

TGIF – GloRilla

Surround Sound – J.I.D.

Turn My Swag On – Soulja Boy

No Type – Rae Sremmurd

Pretty Girls – Wale

Side B

Mo Bamba – Sheck Wes

All The Way Turnt Up – Roscoe Dash

Win – Jay Rock

I Don’t Like – Chief Keef

Middle Child – J. Cole