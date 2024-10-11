Live Nation Spain Taps Nacho Córdoba As Head Promoter

(VIP-NEWS) — Live Nation Spain has named Nacho Córdoba as its new Head Promoter.

Córdoba, who has been with the company for over ten years, brings extensive experience across multiple facets of the live music industry.

In his new role, Córdoba is expected to oversee promotional activities and contribute to the strategic direction of Live Nation Spain`s events and partnerships.

The management team has expressed confidence in his ability to lead and support the company`s initiatives moving forward stating “With over a decade of dedication to the company, Nacho brings a wealth of experience across all areas of the live music business. the leadership team at Live Nation is proud of his achievements and offers full support as he steps into this new role. Nacho has proven himself to be a committed and visionary leader, and he is seen as a key figure in the future of the company.”