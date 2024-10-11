Victory Live Acquires The Logitix Ticketing Platform

BOCA RATON, Fla. & ATLANTA–(CelebrityAccess)–Victory Live, the sports and entertainment event management platform, announced it has acquired the ticketing technology platform Logitix from its former private equity owners, ZMC.

Logitix provides ticket inventory management capabilities to sports teams, performing arts venues, promoters, and other companies in the live event space with features that include dynamic pricing and distribution services for both primary ticket sales as well as the secondary marketplace.

“We are very proud of what we have built over the past several years with ZMC’s support,” said Stu Halberg, Chief Executive Officer of Logitix. “We see immense benefits and significant growth opportunities through this new partnership. The combination of Victory Live’s impressive team, blue-chip partners, and investments in technology will play a valuable role in expanding the opportunities we have developed at Logitix, providing us with the scale and global footprint we need to achieve our vision and ensure long-term growth.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Logitix to the Victory Live platform and believe that the acquisition represents an opportunity to accelerate growth and drive value for live events rightsholders, professional ticket resellers and affiliate partners,” said Curtis Cheng, President of Victory Live. “We have enjoyed a long-standing commercial relationship with Logitix over the years, and we look forward to bringing the Company into the fold as part of our unified and integrated organization.”

ZMC acquired Logitix in 2018 and helped to shepherd the company through the dark days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We take great satisfaction in how Logitix persevered through the pandemic and emerged as a leading player, driven by an outstanding management team and a talented group of employees,” said Jordan Turkewitz, ZMC’s Co-Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner. “When we began our partnership, Logitix was a founder-owned business with a unique technology around ticket pricing. Today, it is a global thought leader within the ticketing ecosystem, addressing the entire lifecycle of a ticket from rightsholder to consumer. We feel fortunate that we had the opportunity to work with the Company during this phase of its growth and remain excited about Logitix’s prospects.”

Evercore served as financial advisor and Lowenstein Sandler served as legal advisor to Logitix. BofA Securities and Moelis & Company LLC acted as financial advisors and Sidley Austin acted as legal advisor to Victory Live.

The transaction price was not disclosed.