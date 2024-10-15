Sean “Diddy” Combs Hit With Seven New Sexual Abuse Lawsuits

MANHATTAN (CelebrityAccess) – Seven new sexual abuse lawsuits were filed against Sean “Diddy” Combs on Monday (October 14) in Manhattan federal court, marking the first in a wave of civil cases expected in the coming weeks. The suits, filed by anonymous plaintiffs, are represented by attorneys Andrew Van Arsdale and Tony Buzbee, who have claimed to represent over 120 alleged victims.

The lawsuits accuse Combs of sexual abuse dating back decades. One woman alleges that Combs raped her at a 1995 promotional event for a Notorious B.I.G. music video, threatening her afterward. Another lawsuit, filed by a man, claims Combs sexually assaulted him in 1998 at one of the rapper’s famous “white parties” in the Hamptons when the plaintiff was just 16 years old.

In response, Combs’ legal team has strongly denied the allegations, accusing the attorneys of using publicity tactics to advance their case. “Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process,” they stated, emphasizing that Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone.

These civil lawsuits come as Combs is also facing a serious criminal indictment filed last month, accusing him of running a criminal enterprise involving sex trafficking, forced labor, and other crimes. The indictment claims that Combs organized events where victims were drugged and coerced into sexual acts, with violence and intimidation used to silence them. If convicted, Combs could face life in prison. A trial for the criminal charges is set for May 5.