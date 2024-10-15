Riser House Records Signs Stephen Day

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Riser House Records announces the signing of cross-genre soul artist Stephen Day to their artist roster. Influenced by John Mayer and Glen Campbell, Day’s artistry honors a vocal style rooted in classic soul, blended seamlessly with sonic elements reminiscent of both pop and country.

“It’s not often you come across a generational talent at the beginning and we are thrilled to be a part of Stephen’s journey,” shares Megan Schultz, Riser House Label Manager. “We’ll be seeing Stephen play stadiums worldwide.”

“Honestly, there isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t listen to Stephen Day’s music,” adds the President of Riser House Records, Jennifer Johnson.

On October 18, Day will be releasing a 2-pack of holiday releases including his original “It’s Christmas All Over” and a rendition of “Pennies From Heaven.”

“It’s truly a dream come true to have a team of people this passionate and kind put their complete faith in me as an artist and a human,” shares Day. “I feel so excited for all the music and memories to be made. Riser, it’s you and me baby!”

“To find a label team where you can feel their belief in your client day in and day out is hard to come by, but we found it in Riser House. They’re a natural extension of team Stephen Day.” shares Day’s manager, Maddy Sundquist of MADKAT Management.

The Georgia native, now a Nashville resident has been building his fanbase since the debut of his first EP back in 2015. Most recently, Day released his album “Gold Mine,” which added to his catalog of over 140 million streams to date. In August 2023, Day received his first major motion sync placement in Universal Pictures, Strays.

Over the past couple of years, Day has been seen across the US supporting acts like Teddy Swims, Ben Rector, and Stephen Sanchez. Later this month, Day will be joining Lawrence on their “Family Business Tour.”