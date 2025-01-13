Big Head Todd and The Monsters To Celebrate 40 Years At Red Rocks

MORRISON, CO (CelebrityAccess) — Alternative rock icons Big Head Todd and the Monsters announced plans to mark the band’s 40th anniversary with a special two-night hometown stand at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Set for June 7th and 8th, the shows will be the band’s 37th visit to the famed Colorado concert venue.

“We are honored to be sharing the stage with Cheap Trick. Todd continues, “I cannot wait to see this iconic band in such an awe-inspiring setting.”

For the June 7th show, Big Head Todd will be supported by followed by Chicago pop icons Cheap Trick and on June 8th, Bill Murray (yup, that Bill Murray) and his Blood Brothers, Albert Castiglia, and Mike Zito will open the show, followed by the Warren Haynes Band.

Big Head Todd & The Monsters are touring in support of their 12th studio album, Her Way Out, which dropped in May via Big Records.