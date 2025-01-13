LA Fire Resources For Musicians, Music Professionals

(Hypebot) — A continuously updated a list of LA Fire resources for musicians and music professionals.

The stories of loss and devastation in Los Angeles including for tens of thousands working in music are unimaginable.

But there are also numerous examples of people and organizations trying to help.

Universal Music Group shared that at least 50 of its employees lost or were forced out of their homes. Chairman and CEO Sir Lucian Grainge pledged immediate support in a letter obtained by Hits Daily Double: “…at least 50 of our colleagues have been totally displaced, with many losing their homes entirely. With the fires still raging and threatening other areas of Los Angeles, unfortunately this is far from over.”

The Azoff family and rivals Live Nation and AEG are joining forces for a benefit concert called FireAid on January 30th at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA. That’s days before the Grammy Awards, if they are not postponed.

Warner Music Group and the Blavatnik Family Foundation Social Justice Fund announced a $1 million pledge for relief and rebuilding efforts including MusiCares, the California Community Foundation, LAFD Foundation and Project Hope.

MusiCares

The Recording Academy’s MusiCares are has pledged $1 million to support music professionals impacted by the wildfires

“We expect the disaster relief efforts in Los Angeles to be extraordinary, if even just on the basis of how many music people have lost their homes in the last day,” said MusiCares executive director Laura Segura. “MusiCares can help with short term emergent needs for those currently displaced, and then longer-term services as we get a handle on the full extent of how music people are impacted.”

They are also seeking donations. Details here.

Sweet Relief Musicians Fund

The Sweet Relief Musicians Fund launched a fund for music professionals in Los Angeles County and the surrounding areas. Funds raised will go to help recoup the loss of music equipment, medical bills related to the fires and other living expenses.

Details here.

The 100 Percenters

The 100 Percenters group started the LA Wildfire Relief Fundraiser to benefit professional songwriters, producers, artists and music professionals. The fund will provide immediate grants up to $2,500 for housing, transportation and essentials; support rebuilding efforts with grants of up to $10,000 to replace equipment and “restore creative spaces”; and offer mental health support with grants of up to $2,000 for counseling and wellness services.

Details here.

We Are Moving the Needle

Their Microgrants Wildfire Relief Fund sill support “early and mid-career producers, engineers, and creators who have lost studio space or gear” in the wildfires.

Details here.

Guitar Center

Guitar Center is offering instrument replacement assistance for musicians who lost gear in the LA fires.

Details here.

Entertainment Community Fund

The Entertainment Community Fund is offering financial relief for all performing arts and entertainment professionals.

Details here.

The Black Music Action Coalition

The coalition announced a relief fund with a focus on Black residents and small businesses in the L.A. area The organization will disperse 100% of monies received.

Details here.

Inevitable Foundation

The Inevitable Foundation’s Emergency Relief Fund will support disabled creatives impacted by the crisis.

Details here.

Seahorse Sound Studios

This Downtown LA studio space will store gear and equipment for evacuated musicians.

Good Boy Records

LA based Good Boy Records is offering free studio time in Studio City.

Details here.

Some are taking a more DIY approach.