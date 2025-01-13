Several Musicians Sign Guitars To Support Wounded Officers Working California Wildfires

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Some of country music’s biggest stars have come together to help raise money and awareness for the Las Vegas-based national law enforcement organization The Wounded Blue, which helps improve the lives of injured and disabled officers. Cody Johnson, Zach Top, Ronnie Dunn (of Brooks & Dunn,) Travis Tritt, Craig Morgan, LeeAnn Womack, Tracy Lawrence, Riley Green, Martina McBride, Chris Young, Jon Pardi, Marty Stuart, Ernest, Lorrie Morgan, John Anderson, Neal McCoy, Steve Wariner, Crystal Gayle, Dustin Lynch, Larry Gatlin, Uncle Kracker, Aaron Lewis, Jamey Johnson, Justin Moore, Randy House, Trace Adkins, Deana Carter, Gabby Barrett, Billy Currington, Mark Wills, Mark Chesnutt, Drew Baldridge, Bryan White, Gary Morris, and more have all taken the time to autograph multiple Epiphone acoustic guitars for this fundraising effort. Fans, corporate partners, or anyone supporting law enforcement can purchase any of these signed guitars for $1,000 each by going to guitars4cops.com.

The law enforcement profession has always been inherently dangerous in terms of physical safety, but the current climate in terms of violence, anti-law enforcement rhetoric, agenda-driven politicians, and societal issues has created a far more dangerous environment for America’s police.

“These wildfires are horrible, and everyone is in disbelief of the devastation,” says Neal McCoy. “Not only are our firefighters in danger, but so our all of our first responders including law enforcement. If signing guitars helps give those in need some comfort, it is the least that I can do. Our prayers are with all those affected by these wildfires.”

Recognizing that approximately 50,000 American law enforcement officers are assaulted every year in the United States, with even more injured in traffic accidents, training accidents, and other assorted misfortunes while on duty, it was clear that help was needed. Additionally, many more are affected by PTSI (Post Traumatic Stress Injury). The term PTSI as opposed to PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) is used because the condition is often treatable to the point of it NOT becoming a “disorder,” but in many cases it, too, becomes an incapacitating injury. Most Americans seem to assume that in the event of sustaining on-duty injuries, law enforcement agencies and the local, county, and state governments that employ them would be responsible for taking care of them financially, medically, and psychologically, as these injuries are incurred while serving the people they swore to protect. Unfortunately, the reality is often quite different. Officers who are hurt often lose a major portion of their salaries during their healing process (if the injuries are only temporarily disabling) and also often lose the ability to earn enough to feed their families.

All of this has led to Randy Sutton’s creation of The Wounded Blue. The Wounded Blue Mission: To improve the lives of injured and disabled law enforcement officers through support, education, assistance, and legislation. The Wounded Blue was founded to help injured law enforcement build and administer an Emergency Financial Aid Fund, create a system of effective and caring peer support, be a resource for competent and effective legal counsel, and advocate for stronger laws and protection for the American law enforcement officer, all while remaining an advocate for the positive public perception of law enforcement.